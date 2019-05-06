Two arrested over Blanchardstown house fire

Gardaí­ investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire to a house in Westway View, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, on Saturday have arrested two men in connection with the incident.

Both men were arrested on Sunday afternoon in the Blanchardstown area and detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Gardaí­ carried out a number of subsequent searches in connection with the investigation.

Both men have been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are continuing, gardaí said.