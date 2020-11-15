Two arrested over assault of young woman in Cork city

Gardaí are investigating the assault of a young woman in Cork city that took place on Saturday night.

Shortly after 8pm gardaí and emergency services were called to a scene where a woman in her 20s had been assaulted on Grand Parade, in Cork city.

The woman was taken to Cork University Hospital where she was treated for serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí arrested two people, a man in the 20s and a woman in her teens, in relation to the attack. The two were taken to the Bridewell and Togher Garda stations, and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigating officers have examined the scene and requested CCTV footage of the incident from local businesses, which will be reviewed.

In a statement, a Garda spokesman appealed for anyone who was in the Grand Parade area on Saturday night, or anyone with information, to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021-452-2000, or the Garda confidential line on 1-800-666-111.