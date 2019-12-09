Two arrested over 2018 Leixlip shooting of Clive Staunton

Gardaí have arrested two people in relation to the fatal shooting of a man in Co Kildare that occurred in November 2018.

Clive Staunton (50), a father-of-one and widower, was shot dead in the Glen Easton housing estate in Leixlip at about 9.15pm on November 15th last year.

He was returning home from the Republic of Ireland’s soccer match at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, where he was working as a street trader when shot dead in his van.

A silver-grey Volvo S40 car was later recovered burned out in Manor Kilbride, Co Wicklow.

On Monday, investigating gardaí said they arrested a man and a woman in relation to the killing.

The pair are being detained in Kildare Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

A Garda spokesman said that there was “no further information available at this time”.

In the immediate aftermath of the killing, gardaí were investigating possible links between the shooting and Kinahan-Hutch feud and the victim’s relationship with the Hutch family was being examined.

However, after several days, Mr Staunton’s involvement with the illicit cigarettes market was also being investigated.