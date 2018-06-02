Two arrested, loaded gun seized in Dublin in gangland inquiry

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized a revolver in Dublin as part of ongoing investigations into organised crime and threats to life in the region.

The men, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, were arrested in Dublin 3 on Saturday afternoon by gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Special Crime Task Force. A loaded revolver was also seized in the operation.

The two were taken to Garda stations in north Dublin, where they are currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.