Two arrested in Dublin over attempted murder of PSNI officer

Two men have been arrested in Dublin over the attempted murder of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer in Belfast two months ago.

A bomb was found under the car of the serving police officer at a golf club in east Belfast in June.

The device was declared to be a “viable improvised explosive device” and detectives believe the attack at Shandon Park Golf Club was carried out by dissident republicans opposed to the peace process.

The murder attempt happened a short distance from the PSNI’s headquarters and dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the attack at the time.

On Tuesday morning, two men aged in their 40s were arrested in Dublin by gardaí as part of a cross-border investigation into the incident.

The two men are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at a Dublin garda station. - PA