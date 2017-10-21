Two arrested for murder over death of woman in Belfast

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Finaghy, on the outskirts of Belfast.

The 51-year-old woman was found in the Ardmore Avenue area of Finaghy at about 7am on Saturday.

Police had received a report of a woman in distress in the area and found her injured in the rear garden of a property.

Despite efforts by emergency services at the scene, she died from her injuries, the PSNI said.

Two men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested at an address in south Belfast a short time later, and remain in police custody.

Sinn Féin MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir said neighbours had earlier heard screams.

He said there was “real shock and distress” in the community following the incident.

“I have spoken with residents of Ardmore who were woken by a woman’s screams around 7am,” he said.

He urged anyone with information to contact the police.

PA