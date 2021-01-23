Two arrested as cannabis worth €1.2m and firearm seized by gardaí

Gardaí have seized a large quantity of cannabis and cash along with a firearm and ammunition following a search operation in counties Louth and Monaghan on Saturday.

Members of the force attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau conducted searched in both counties around 12pm and were supported by members of the Garda Dog Unit.

During the searches, cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.2 million was seized along with one firearm and ammunition.

Some €100,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also seized.

Two people, a 29-year-old male and 26-year-old female, have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking and are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Castleblayney garda station.

The operation was done as part of ongoing investigations targeting individuals suspected to be involved in organised crime.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said:

“Organised crime groups continue to operate despite the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Garda Síochána is pursuing them with rigour and determination. It is this determination which has given rise to success today, whereby the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, have located and seized a sizable quantity of drugs, a firearm, ammunition and cash suspected to the proceeds of crime.

“We continue to target those causing most harm in our community. Reducing the availability of illicit drugs and firearms that cause untold misery in our communities will continue to be our priority and we believe that the seizure today will contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on other recent success we have achieved”.

Cocaine

In a separate operation in Dublin on Friday, gardaí seized €57,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €8,450 in cash.

The items were uncovered during a search of a house in the Finglas area along with a hydraulic press and drug paraphernalia. A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 at Bridewell garda station and has since been charged.

The search was done as part of an operation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the North Dublin region.