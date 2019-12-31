Two arrested after masked raiders use meat cleaver in shop raid

Two men have been arrested for questioning about a robbery of a shop in Co Cork after two masked men armed with a meat cleaver held up staff.

The two-man gang made off with a small quantity of cash, cigarettes and alcohol when they burst into Cuddihy’s shop in Ovens in Mid-Cork on Sunday.

The gang threatened two staff members on duty before making off with their haul.

No one was injured in the raid but the staff members were badly shaken and the shop remained closed on Sunday night and for a time on Monday morning.

Gardaí began examining CCTV footage from the store and Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the shop for DNA evidence.

Detectives arrested a man in his late 20s in the Ovens area on Monday afternoon and brought him to Gurranebraher Garda station for questioning.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested a second man in his late 20s in the Ovens area, and brought him also to Gurranebraher station.

The first suspect has since been released. Gardaí are to prepare a file which they will send to the DPP.

Gardaí are continuing the question the second man, being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows the detention of suspects for up to 24 hours.