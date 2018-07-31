Two arrested after Garda vehicles rammed, gun seized in Limerick

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized a firearm in Limerick city on Monday.

Shortly before midnight, gardaí attempted to intercept a silver saloon car in the Corbally area of the city. The driver of the car “tried to take evasive action” and a number of Garda vehicles were rammed, according to gardaí.

Gardaí searched the vehicle and recovered a semi-automatic Luger pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

The arrested men, aged 25 and 29 years, were taken from the scene to Henry Street Garda station, where they are being detained.

The arrests came as part of Garda investigations into crime gangs in Limerick city.

Nobody was injured in the incident and investigations are ongoing.