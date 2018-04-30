Two arrested after aggravated burglaries in Co Cavan

Two people have been arrested following burglaries in the homes of a woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s in Co Cavan on Sunday.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were arrested on Sunday night for aggravated burglary and stealing jewellery and cash from two homes in Ballyjamesduff.

The pair allegedly entered the first home shortly before 7pm where they threatened a woman in her 70s at gunpoint before fleeing the scene with jewellery and cash.

Minutes later, two people entered a second house where they threatened a man in his 90s and made off with a sum of cash.

The alarm was raised and gardaí intercepted a car in the town of Virginia, about 10km from Ballyjamesduff.

The man and woman were arrested and brought to Balieboro Garda station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have carried out a technical and forensic examination of the two scenes and recovered some of the property taken from the homes.

The victims were not physically injured during the break-ins but did receive medical treatment and assessment.

Investigations are ongoing.