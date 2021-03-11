Two arrested after €70,000 worth of cocaine seized in Athlone

Two men have been arrested after approximately 1kg of cocaine worth €70,000 was seized at a house in Athlone, Co Westmeath, on Thursday.

Gardaí­ from the Westmeath Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by local units and the Armed Support Unit carried out the search of the property in the Monksland area.

The search was conducted as part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the area.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.

They are being detained at Athlone Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.