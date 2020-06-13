Two arrested after €440,000 cocaine seizure in Co Clare

Two people have been arrested following the seizure of €440,000 worth of cocaine in Co Clare on Friday.

Gardaí investigating organised criminality in Limerick city searched a property in Corbally, Co Clare, at about 11:35pm. Cocaine (pending analysis) was seized.

A woman in her 40s was arrested and is being held at Henry Street Garda station in Limerick under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a follow-up operation on Saturday morning, a man in his 40s was arrested in the Castletroy View area of Limerick. He is being held at the same Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.