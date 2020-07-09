Twenty-six pubs could be prosecuted for breaches of Covid-19 regulations

Twenty-six licenced premises across the State could be prosecuted for breaching Covid-19 public health regulations and licensing laws, An Garda Síochana has said.

More than 6,800 Covid-19 compliance checks were conducted by gardaí at pubs and restaurants last weekend.

Officers found that 26 individual licensed premises, out of 2,785 that were open for business, were potentially breaching health regulations or licensing laws even after providing them with the opportunity to rectify the situation.

Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the force said in a statement.

Gardaí said that in many of the 26 cases they found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

Officers also observed a lack of adherence to public health advice such as allowing large groups at the one table, little to no social distancing, no advisory signage and no records being kept for the purpose of contact tracing.

The checks were completed between 7pm last Friday and midnight on Sunday as part of Operation Navigation, which aims to ensure that licensed premises are adhering to the public health guidelines during the pandemic.

Minority

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey said gardai remain concerned that “a minority are potentially operating in breach of the regulations”.

“In doing so, they are putting the health of their customers and staff and everyone they come into contact with after at risk of getting Covid-19. We are sending a clear message to such premises that we will be opposing their liquor license renewal applications in September unless they come into compliance,” he said.

“In addition, the public has shown great restraint and responsibility to date in adhering to the public health guidelines. The reality is that Covid-19 is still here. We all have an individual responsibility to ensure we continue to play our part in reducing the spread of Covid-19 to protect our family, friends and neighbours.”

Delay

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned on Monday that people who go to pubs and fail to observe social distancing rules could force the Government to delay the full reopening of pubs on July 20th. This followed concerns being raised over groups gathering in parts of Dublin city centre over the weekend.

“As you know the full opening was to take place on July 20th … it could be delayed if they don’t behave - we will get advice from the public health officials but we are worried about it,” he said.

“Some of the scenes that we witnessed are very worrying because social distancing was not being complied with at all during a number of the inspections and the opening hours weren’t being adhered to either.”