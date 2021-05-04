Tusla fears abusers mentioned in mother and baby home report may still pose risk

Tusla officials are concerned that sexual abusers referenced in the recent mother and baby homes report may still pose a danger to children.

The agency is now asking women who were sent to homes after becoming pregnant as a result of sexual abuse to come forward, even if they do not feel comfortable making a formal criminal complaint to gardaí.

Meanwhile, the Garda has renewed its appeal for anyone who suffered abuse relating to their stay in a mother and baby home to contact its dedicated helpline.

Since the Garda helpline was set up last Thursday a number of complainants have made reports of a crime, although the Garda declined to say how many.

The report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes said it found not evidence of sexual abuse within the 14 institutions it examined. However it detailed multiple instances of girls becoming pregnant while they were underage before being sent to the homes.

“In some cases, they became pregnant as a result of sexual abuse. This may mean that the person who caused them harm could have continued to abuse other children, and/or many be a risk to children today,” a joint statement from Tusla and the Garda said on Tuesday.

Tusla are primarily concerned with abuse which took place before women were sent to the homes and if abusers may still pose a risk to children. The Garda is concerned with potential crimes both before and during women’s time in the homes. Both agencies have pledged to work together to help victims.

The commission was established in 2015 to examine institutions, mostly run by religious orders, where unmarried women were sent if they became pregnant.

It found widespread abuse and an “appalling level of infant mortality”. It found women were frequently mistreated or abused and that medical experiments were conducted on infants without parental consent.

Tusla’s director of transformation and policy, Cormac Quinlan, said the agency is aware that some women may have child welfare concerns but do not want to make a complaint to the Garda.

“In these cases, we will listen, assist, advise, and act to keep children safe. We will also share reports of abuse with An Garda Síochána, as we are obliged to do.”

He said Tusla has a responsibility to keep children as safe as possible, including from people who have harmed children in the past.

“We recognise how difficult it is for someone to talk about an abusive experience but sharing experiences and information helps us to keep current children safe.”

Numerous reports on historical child sexual abuse in Ireland show that many perpetrators abused multiple children over time, Mr Quinlan said.

Last week, the Garda said it has determined it cannot open a criminal investigation on the basis of the commission’ s report alone.

A “dedicated team” reviewed the report and found it contained “insufficient detail” to open a criminal investigation, it said.

“The report is anonymised, and any proper investigation would not be possible without identification of individual parties affected by specific occurrences.”

In light of this finding, the Garda said it is “appealing to anyone with information about crimes at mother and baby homes to make contact with them so that such crimes can be investigated where possible.”

Kevin Winters, whose law firm represents several former mother and baby home residents, told the Irish Times on Tuesday it has written to its clients to invite them to respond to the Garda’s appeal.

Following publication of the report in January, the law firm wrote to the Garda stating there are “evident grounds” to launch a criminal investigation.

“This should include not only of those organisations and their employees and agents operating the mother and baby homes but also all local and cental government agencies (including social services and the medical profession) interacting with those organisations and the mother and baby homes,” it wrote.

It said a criminal investigation would show both individual and corporate criminality. “We request that you and your colleagues will assess the contents of the Report and instigate a criminal investigation as soon as possible into these grave and serious matters.”

Tusla can be contacted the freephone number 1800-805665. It will be open from 10am to 4pm daily until Friday, May 14th.

The Garda has set up a dedicated email address, MotherandBabyHomes@garda.ie, as well as a confidential, 24/7, freephone line on 1800-555222. Reports can also be made at any Garda station.