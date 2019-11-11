Turkey says it plans to deport two Irish ‘terrorists’ shortly

The Turkish government has said it is planning deport two Irish “terrorists” caught in Syria in the coming week.

One of the Irish nationals referred to is presumed to be Dundalk woman Lisa Smith (38) who travelled to Syria several years ago to join Islamic State.

Ms Smith and her two year old daughter are believed to be somewhere near the Turkish border, having escaped from a camp in north east Syria which held family members of Islamic State fighters.

On Monday the State owned Anadolu news agency cited a Turkish Interior Ministry spokesman as stating legal proceedings for “two Irish national terrorists caught in Syria were about to end” and they would soon be deported.

It is not known if the second Irish person referred to is Ms Smith’s daughter or another person. It may be a reference to Irina Bekmirzaev, the wife of Islamic State terrorist and Irish passport holder Alexander Bekmirzaev.

Ms Bekmirzaev, along with her six year old son, shared a tent with Ms Smith and her daughter in the Ain Issa holding camp in North East Syria before it was attacked by Turkish backed militias. She does not have an Irish passport but her son does.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs declined to comment on the development on Monday.

At the weekend, Turkey announced it was to start deporting captured foreign Islamic State terrorists to their native countries.

It has already deported a US Islamic State member and is planning to deport several more people to various countries, including Germany, Denmark and Ireland in the coming days, the country’s interior ministry said.

“Legal proceedings” against a further eleven French nationals captured in Syria are in progress, said spokesman Ismail Catakli.

“Efforts to identify the nationalities of foreign fighters captured in Syria have been completed, with their interrogations 90 per cent finished and the relevant countries notified,” he said.

“Turkey will extradite them no matter what.”

A small team of officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, supported by members of the Army Ranger Wing, are currently in Turkey attempting to secure the repatriation of Ms Smith and her child.

Ms Smith, a former member of the Irish Air Corps, was picked up by a Turkish backed militia last month as she walked north from the Ain Issa Camp.