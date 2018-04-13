Truck driver found dead at Rosslare Europort

Gardaí are investigating after a truck driver was found dead at Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford, following a dispute with another driver.

It is understood a fight broke out between the two truck drivers at the port, after which both climbed back inside their respective vehicles.

One of the drivers drove away, while the other truck remained stationary. When another individual went to investigate, the driver was discovered dead inside.

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination and specialist gardaí are at the scene.

A post mortem examination is expected to take place on Saturday, which will determine the course of the investigation.

Rosslare Europort is located at Rosslare harbour. It handles passenger and freight ferries to and from Wales and France.