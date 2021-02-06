Trio held after Mayo gardaí seize €73,000 of suspected narcotics

Gardaí seized more than €73,000 of suspected cocaine and arrested three people following an incident in Balla, Co Mayo, on Friday evening.

Shortly before 7pm gardaí attached to the Mayo Divisional Drugs Task Force stopped and searched a man, aged in his 20s, on the main street in the town. Gardaí said the man had suspected cocaine valued at about €1,500 and arrested him.

During a follow-up operation investigating officers searched a home in Balla. During this search they discovered and seized 1kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €71,640 (subject to analysis) as well as various drug paraphernalia. Two people were arrested at the scene, a man and woman, both aged in their 20s.

The suspects were taken to Castlebar Garda station and were held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Three people were charged when they appeared before a special sitting of Castlebar District Court on Saturday afternoon.