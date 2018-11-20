Tributes paid to Irish fan who drowned in Copenhagen

Tributes have been paid to 30-year old Ireland football fan David Clerkin, who drowned in Copenhagen last weekend.

Mr Clerkin, from Drogheda, Co Louth, a passionate Ireland and Drogheda United fan, had travelled to the city for the Ireland versus Denmark game on Monday night.

On Sunday morning Copenhagen police got a call about the body of a man who had drowned in the harbour.

“It is not thought of as suspicious, but we don’t have any information about exactly what happened” a spokeswoman for the city police department said.

League of Ireland team Drogheda United paid tribute to the football fan, who was an avid supporter of the club.

The Football Association of Ireland is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Republic of Ireland supporter in Denmark.



Full Statement: https://t.co/UyIsCJ5otI #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/AE99OiXvoW — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 19, 2018

“Drogheda United would like to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of David Clerkin who passed away yesterday in Copenhagen,” the club said, in a statement on Monday.

Condolences

The Co Louth man also played schoolboy football for Duleek AFC, and the team expressed condolences to Mr Clerkin’s family and friends.

“David, a former schoolboy at the club, and passionate football fan, had travelled over for tonight’s game v Denmark,” the club said in a statement.

The Republic of Ireland football team wore black armbands during the Nations League game against Denmark in Aarhus, which finished 0-0.

A minute’s silence was held before the game as a mark of respect to the deceased fan.

On Monday the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said it was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Republic of Ireland supporter in Denmark.

“The FAI has expressed its condolences to the family of the supporter, who passed away in Copenhagen,” the organisation said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs are providing consular assistance to Mr Clerkin’s family.

On Tuesday morning a spokeswoman for the Copenhagen city police said there was no updates in relation to the case.