Tributes paid to former Olympian showjumper Col Billy Ringrose

Col Billy Ringrose, described as one of the greats of Irish showjumping following his death earlier this week, was an “exemplary ambassador” for Ireland, the Government has said as he was due to be laid to rest.

Leading tributes to the Olympian and ex-Army officer, Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe said Col Ringrose had made an “immense contribution” to both the Defence Forces and equestrian sport.

“Colonel Ringrose was an exemplary ambassador for Ireland and especially for the Defence Forces,” Mr Kehoe said.

Col Billy Ringrose (left) with former president Mary McAleese presenting the Chef d’Equipe of the Netherlands team with the Kerrygold Nations Cup at the RDS in August 1999. Photograph: Frank Miller

“His individual success in show-jumping alongside his membership of the Aga Khan team and his leadership role as Chef d’Equipe and of the Equitation School were remarkable.”

In a highly decorated career, Col Ringrose won the Aga Khan Trophy both as a rider and the Irish Chef d’Equipe.

Col Ringrose competed in two Olympic Games: in Stockholm in 1956, where he came 23rd in the individual and seventh in the team event on Liffey Valley, and four years later in Rome, finishing 17th in the individual event on Loch an Easpaig.

He also won six international showjumping Grands Prix as well as seven Nations Cup team events.

The legacy of the former Commanding Officer of the Army Equitation School is “very evident” in the school, based in McKee Barracks, and across the wider equestrian community, Mr Kehoe said.

”On behalf of the Government and the Defence Forces, I wish to express my deepest condolences to Colonel Ringrose’s family,” he added.

Ronan Murphy, chief executive of Horse Sport Ireland, described Col Ringrose as “one of the greats of Irish show jumping.”

“His career as a rider and later as Chef d’Equipe was outstanding and he gained the respect of everyone he met not just for his sporting excellence but as a true gentleman,” he said.

Col Ringrose (89) had been in ill health for some time and died peacefully in Dublin.

In accordance with Government directives and the interest of public health, his funeral mass was organised for Saturday with a memorial service celebrating his life to be held at a later date.