Tribunal told of Garda concern over compromised press office

The Charleton Tribunal has heard that staff in the Garda press office at one point became concerned the office had been compromised and sensitive information was being leaked to journalists.

Sgt Damien Hogan, who worked in the press office from 1994 to 2004, and again from 2009 to present, said suspicions were raised when he saw newspaper articles closely matching incident reports that he had seen which had not been made public.

“On many occasions I was quite surprised at the content of the article that appeared in the paper,” he said.

Sgt Hogan said press office staff had access to a lot of confidential information about criminal investigations.

“There’s a lot of sensitive information there,” he said. “You also have to be aware of compromising an investigation down the line.”

The tribunal is examining an allegation by former press officer Supt David Taylor that he was directed by former garda commissioner Martin Callinan to brief the media negatively about whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe. Mr Callinan denies this.

Sgt Hogan said Supt Taylor did not have a good relationship with Andrew McLindon, the civilian director of the force’s communications.

“It wasn’t a very friendly relationship at all,” he said. “From day one it was very estranged. It just wasn’t working, there was no communication between them.”

No prosecution

Michael McDowell SC said that journalist Paul Williams had told the tribunal Supt Taylor confirmed there had been a Garda investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse against Sgt McCabe in 2006.

The Director of Public Prosecutions subsequently directed no prosecution in the case, saying there was no evidence of any crime being committed.

Sgt Hogan said it “would be highly unusual” for the Garda press office to confirm to a journalist that a person had been the subject of an historic investigation.

“We would never, well I certainly would never, do that. From my experience in 20 years, we would never do that,” Sgt Hogan told Mr McDowell.

The tribunal heard that Supt Taylor was a “stickler” for timekeeping, and had installed swipe cards in the press office, including on the toilets.

Sgt Hogan said that there was an “uncomfortable” atmosphere between Supt Taylor and his deputy, Insp John Ferris, who shared an office with Supt Taylor.

Supt Taylor had Insp Ferris’s desk moved out of the office over a weekend, said Sgt Hogan.

“Every other press officer had worked with an inspector in the office, the inspector is in effect a deputy press officer. This wasn’t happening in this case.”

Sgt Hogan said he became concerned that the press office was compromised when he received a call from a journalist some months after Supt Taylor had been transferred to the traffic division.

A journalist who had queries about a Child Rescue Ireland alert – a system used when there are serious concerns that a child has been abducted – told Sgt Hogan, “I’m getting enough at the moment from Supt Taylor”.

Briefing the media

As a result, Sgt Hogan rang Mr McLindon and the new press officer, Supt Paul Moran. “It wasn’t his new role, it wasn’t his role to be briefing the media,” said Sgt Hogan.

At the close of the morning session, tribunal chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton said that “unpleasant things” were being said about Supt Taylor which were not being challenged. He asked if Mr Taylor should be present in case he needed to give instructions to his lawyers.

Tara Burns SC said the legal team was in contact with Supt Taylor and he was being kept informed of the evidence.

Deirdre Mooney, a civilian clerical officer attached to the press office, told the tribunal that Supt Taylor was “a fine boss”.

Sgt Alan Frawley said he got on “very well” with Supt Taylor.