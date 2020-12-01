Trial date set for woman accused of murdering man in Dublin cul-de-sac

A trial date has been set for a woman accused of murdering a man who was trying to jump-start his car to go to work.

Christina Anderson (38), a mother of three, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on March 7th, 2022. Mr Justice Paul Coffey said that if the parties agree that the trial will be a short one they can come back to court and ask for an earlier date.

Ms Anderson is charged with murdering Garreth Kelly (39) who died from stab wounds following an incident at Brownsbarn Estate, Kingswood, Co Dublin, on the morning of February 25th this year.

The father of seven from Tallaght, who lived in Clondalkin, was trying to jump-start his car to go to work. He had stayed over with his partner in the estate in a small cul-de-sac.

At about 7am he sustained stab wounds, collapsed and died on the street between two cars.