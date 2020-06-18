‘Tragic news’: Justice Minister extends sympathy to family of garda shot dead in Roscommon

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has extended his sympathy to the family of a male garda who was shot dead in Castlerea, Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

The garda, who was on duty at the time, died from fatal gunshot wounds following the incident in the town shortly before midnight.

A man has since been arrested and is being held for questioning in Castlerea Garda station.

“Tragic news from Castlerea this morning with the death of Garda in the line of duty,” Mr Flanagan said on Twitter on Thursday.

Tragic news from Castlerea this morning with the death of Garda in the line of duty. My heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends & all Gardai. Murder investigation under way. pic.twitter.com/tgAosMJZBa — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) June 18, 2020

“My heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends & all Gardai. Murder investigation under way.”

Denis Naughten, Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, said he was “absolutely shocked and saddened” to hear that a garda had died in the line of duty.

“This is devastating news for his family, the dedicated team of Gardai in Castlerea & the community,” he said. “Our thoughts & prayers are with his family at this time.”

It is understood the shooting took place near the Garda station and that during the incident the detective somehow lost control of his gun and was shot with his own weapon.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a postmortem on the garda’s remains was due to take place later on Thursday.

All the resources of a murder inquiry have already been committed to the case by An Garda Síochána.