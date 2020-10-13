Tractor driver (50s) dies from injuries after vehicle overturned

Gardaí at Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle fatal traffic collision that took place Monday October 5th last at about 3.45p.m. at Ballyogan near Graiguenamanagh.

A tractor overturned on the main road and its male driver, aged in his late 50s, was removed by gardaí and emergency services to Kilkenny’s St Luke’s Hospital in a serious condition. He has since died.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for witnesses to this collision, or for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 3.15pm and 4pm, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.