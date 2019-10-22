Tourists robbed at gunpoint near Guinness Storehouse in Dublin

Two tourists faced a horrifying ordeal when they were robbed at gunpoint yesterday near the Guinness Storehouse by two attackers.

The attack occurred on Longs Place, Dublin 8, and targeted a man and woman who were part of a large group of foreign tourists in the area close to the Guinness Storehouse.

CCTV footage shows a man and teenager walking alongside people at the back of the group before producing a gun or imitation gun.

A young male in the male who was among the group of tourists then appears to take out his wallet and surrender money.

One of the two attackers was hooded but a large section of his face is caught on the good quality CCTV footage.

The second attacker seems younger, perhaps in his mid-teens, and keeps his hand over his face as well as being hooded.

A woman is also threatened and while she rummages in her bag, apparently looking for something to surrender, she does not give the attackers anything.

As the two victims were at the very back of the large group of tourists, the rest of the group continues walking, apparently unaware what is happening back the street.

However, one of the group then comes back and comes to their aid, comforting her and apparently persuading the two attackers to leave.

Garda Headquarters said Kevin street gardaí responded to an emergency call and were investigating the incident.

Footage recorded via the CCTV camera and a second clip recorded on the mobile phone of a person in a building close by has been secured by gardaí and was being studied.

Garda sources said it was unclear of the gun was real or a replica with one adding an on-street mugging by an attacker using a real firearm would be “very unusual for Dublin”.

“That doesn’t lessen the shock for the victim though and the (suspects) would still be charged with firearms offences even if it wasn’t a real gun,” said one source.

No arrests had been made on Tuesday afternoon. Gardaí believed the suspects will be identified.

One witness identified as Mohammed told RTÉ’S Live Line radio programme said he “was in the kitchen and heard loud noises… I decided to have a look out the window these men targeting this woman.”

“They wanted her purse and her money and were just shouting at her. She was really panicked and screaming. People were hiding behind cars. It was crazy.”

Mohammed said the gun “was clearly visible and the attacker was pointing it at her face, he had it in his hands”.

Mohammed said he rang gardaí and told them an armed man was on the street, but said it felt like forever until they arrived on the scene.

“It felt like it was forever. It was ten minutes. Everyone had fled by that point.”

Mohammed said one Garda patrol car with two gardaí arrived first, followed by another Garda car which he also believes had two officers in it.

“It was regular gardaí,” he said, adding he did not see an armed support unit respond.

A man identified as Francis, a landlord who owns apartments in the area, said a tenant contacted him and showed him the footage they had recorded.

“I was amazed this could happen in Dublin in broad daylight,” he said.

He said when someone from the group realises what is going on they rush back and stand in front of the gun man, puts their hands up and says: ‘don’t shoot, don’t shoot’.”

He said all you can hear was people screaming “‘don’t shoot’ …. this is right beside one of the biggest tourist attractions in Ireland.”

Francis said the incident took place beside a national school where “kids are at the wall every evening.. people walking past with dogs, people cycling past. This is crazy”.