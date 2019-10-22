Tourists robbed at gunpoint near Guinness Storehouse

Two tourists faced a horrifying ordeal when they were robbed at gunpoint yesterday near the Guinness Storehouse by two attackers.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Monday at Long’s Place, Dublin, near the Guinness Storehouse, which is the country’s most popular tourist attraction. It is not clear if the gun was real or a replica.

“I was in the kitchen and heard loud noises… I decided to have a look out the window these men targeting this woman. They wanted her purse and her money and were just shouting at her,” said a local resident, identified only as Mohammed, told RTE radio’s Live Line programme on Tuesday.

“She was really panicked and screaming. People were hiding behind cars. It was crazy,” he said. “The gun was clearly visible. He was pointing it at her face, he had it in his hands”.

Mohammed said he rang gardaí and told them explicitly that an armed man was on the street, but said it felt like “forever” until they arrived on the scene.

“It felt like it was forever… it was ten minutes. Everyone had fled by that point.”

One Garda patrol car with two gardaí were the first to arrive, followed shortly afterwards by another Garda car: “It was regular gardaí,” he said, adding he did not see the armed support unit.

A landlord, identified only as Francis, said: “I got a phone call from a tenant who said they wanted me to see some footage (of the incident). I was amazed this could happen in Dublin in broad daylight.”

CCTV footage shows a separate incident involving a gunman attacking students and teachers as they walked away from the Guinness Storehouse towards the Fatima Luas stop: “A guy with a gun pulls up one of the teachers. The guy at the back has to empty his wallet,” he said.