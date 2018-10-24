Total of 22 arrested in Co Kilkenny as part of Operation Thor

A total of 22 people have been arrested in the Carlow Kilkenny area as part of Operation Thor, a Garda campaign targeting suspected burglary gangs.

After the arrests, 13 people were charged, five were released for files to the Director of Public Prosecution and one person appeared in Waterford District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

A further three people have been arrested in respect of outstanding warrants issued by the courts.

A total of 43 checkpoints targeting the movement of local criminal groups were carried out during the operation resulting in the seizure of four vehicles under the Road Traffic Acts.

A number of fixed charge penalty notices were also issued to drivers for a variety of breaches of the road traffic acts.

Trainee gardaí currently based at the Garda College Templemore also took part in the operation.