Tom Humphries to be sentenced for grooming and sexual abuse

Former Irish Times sports journalist Tom Humphries is to be sentenced on Tuesday for grooming a girl from when she was 14 years old and sexually abusing her.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court previously heard Humphries exchanged at least 16,000 text messages back and forth with the girl during a three-month period leading up to March 2011 as part of the grooming process.

The journalist, who has not written for The Irish Times since 2011 and was let go from the newspaper after pleading guilty to sexual offences charges last March, sexually abused the girl on five occasions after asking her to meet him.

Humphries (54), from Sutton, north Dublin, pleaded guilty to two counts of defilement of a child in Dublin between December 5th, 2010, and February 19th, 2011, and four counts of inviting a child to participate in a sexually explicit, obscene or indecent act between January 2010 and March 2011.

In law, defilement means engaging in a sexual act with a child. It was introduced after the offence of statutory rape was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2006.

He is due to be sentenced this morning by Judge Karen O’Connor. He faces a maximum sentence of five years for the sexual abuse and up to life for the grooming charges.