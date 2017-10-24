Tom Humphries left victim feeling suicidal and suffering flashbacks

Former Irish Times sports journalist Tom Humphries, who was on Tuesday jailed for two and a half years, left his victim feeling suicidal and suffering from flashbacks and panic attacks.

Humphries has spent the last three weeks in custody in the Midlands Prison on his own request. Following the imposition of sentence on Tuesday he was brought to Mountjoy Prison from where he will likely be transferred to Arbour Hill or Wheatfield Prison, the two main facilities for housing sex offenders.

During the sentence hearing at the start of October, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard an eloquent victim impact report written by the injured party in which she said she felt Humphries stole her childhood along with her “passion” for camogie, the sport Humphries used to initiate contact with her when she was 14.

Humphries exchanged at least 16,000 text messages back and forth with the girl during a three-month period leading up to March 2011, as part of the grooming process before sexually abusing her.

The woman also stated she felt she had allowed herself to be manipulated by Humphries. On Tuesday Judge Karen O’Connor briefly departed from her sentencing remarks to address this: “She didn’t allow herself to be manipulated. She was manipulated.”

In her victim impact report, which was read by counsel, the woman said: “Dealing with sexual encounters with a man three times my age made me physically, mentally and emotionally ill”.

She said she has lost her trust in men because of Humphries and now has “permanent flashbacks and severe panic attacks”. She also suffers from depression which has caused her to lose friends and miss out on her social life.

“I never felt as low and as small about myself when this happened to me,” she wrote.

In a passage which the prosecution called “remarkable”, the woman thanked Humphries’s family for bringing the abuse to the attention of gardaí.

“Without them reporting this I do not know where I would be today. I hope you can all get past this and go on to live a normal and healthy life,” she wrote.

The offending first came to light in March 2011 when Humphries’s daughter was collecting old phones for charity. Her father donated his old phone and she turned it on to make sure it still worked.

On the phone she found a large amount of sexually explicit text messages which Humphries had sent to someone stored in his phone under a false name.

She went to her mother with the messages and her mother contacted her brother, Humphries’s brother-in-law. Humphries was estranged from his wife at the time and living separately from her.

The brother-in-law and daughter then confronted Humphries, who made a partial admission and said he was going to take his own life. At this stage, Humphries’s daughter checked another two of his old phones and found further messages.

Humphries was brought to hospital as a suicide risk while the Garda was alerted and given the three phones.

A large-scale investigation began involving the Garda Computer Crimes Unit. Gardaí discovered the recipient of the messages was a girl Humphries had started contacting in 2008.

The contact started after Humphries obtained the girl’s number from a third party and sent her an unsolicited text offering her encouragement on her camogie playing.

He also texted her about personal issues she was going through at the time and encouraged her to keep playing GAA with her local club.

After a while, the messages became sexually explicit.

Humphries twice sent the girl pictures of his genitals which caused her to get very upset. She asked him not to send such pictures again and he apologised.

After this, the messages became more innocent in nature before becoming sexual again over time.

The prosecution read out some of the messages in court, describing them as “a snapshot of the types of texts exchanged between the accused and the complainant when she was 16.”

Humphries would ask her about her sex life and repeatedly referenced his own genitals and what acts he would like to perform on the girl.

He would exchange emojis and smiley faces with her. On one occasion, after she thanked him for buying him a burger, he replied with an explicit reference to his genitals.

The Computer Crimes Unit uncovered thousands of texts sent between Christmas 2008, when the girl was 14-years-old and April 2011, when she was aged 17 .

The texts eventually built up to him asking her to meet him in person. The girl thought he was joking at first but then realised he was serious.

On the first occasion they met, he picked her up from her school at 10am and brought her to an apartment where counsel said “oral sex” occurred.

In April 2011, gardaí interviewed the girl, who was 17 at the time. She told them she had met up with Humphries on five occasions during which sexual acts took place, including oral sex but not full intercourse.

After the text messages were found, Humphries spent about a year in a psychiatric facility. He was arrested by appointment in September 2012 but declined to say anything in interview.