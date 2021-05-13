Three youths arrested over violent disorder at Howth Junction Dart station

Three youths have been arrested in relation to an incident of “violent disorder” at Howth Junction Dart station in north Dublin last month.

The incident occurred at 9pm on April 1st.

CCTV footage, which circulated widely on social media, shows a youth pushing the wheel of his bicycle at a young woman, who then fell into the gap between the train and the platform.

Gardaí conducted a number of searches on Thursday morning and arrested two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old.

Gardaí said a search operation took place across five north Dublin locations on foot of warrants issued pursuant to Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1997.

During the course of the searches items of clothing were seized, as well as bicycles and mobile phones.

The three youths were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder under the Public Order Act, 1994.

The three were currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clontarf, Raheny and Coolock Garda stations.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.