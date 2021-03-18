Three victims tied up in violent burglary in Co Clare

Gardaí in Co Clare are appealing for information on a violent burglary in Sixmilebridge during which three victims were tied up.

At around 4.30pm on Sunday three men armed with a knife and an iron bar called to a house in Drumullen, Kilmurry in Sixmilebridge.

The homeowner answered the door and the three raiders pushed their way in.The burglars tied up two of the occupants.

A third resident then returned home and was also tied up by the raiders. One of the victims was also assaulted.

Over the course of about half an hour, the three burglars ransacked two bedrooms before escaping with cash, jewellery and the victims’ mobile phones.

“This was an awful traumatic experience for the owners of the house but thankfully nobody was seriously injured.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in this investigation,” Sergeant Triona Brooks, Crime Prevention Officer for the Clare garda division, told local radio.

On Thursday, gardaí made a public appeal for anyone with information on the burglary to come forward.

The are particularly seeking to speak to anyone in who was in the area of Drumullen, Kilmurry,between 4.00pm and 5.15pm on 14th March 2021, to contact them.

“Any road users who were in the area at this time and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

“Any person who may have observed any unusual activity in the area is also asked to contact Gardaí in Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”