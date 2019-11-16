Three suspects questioned by Garda over Lunney abduction

Gardaí were continuing to question three people on Friday evening about the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executive Kevin Lunney two months ago.

Two men, in their 20s and 40s, and a woman in her 50s were being held at Kells, Cavan and Monaghan Garda stations.

The men were being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, which is used to question suspected gang members and allows their detention without charge for up to seven days.

The woman was being detained under Section 30 of Offences Against the State Act. The woman and the younger man in custody are related to a man who has not been arrested but is regarded as a chief suspect in the attack on Mr Lunney.

The chief suspect was a close associate of Cyril “Dublin Jimmy” McGuinness who died last Friday week when a safe house in Buxton, Derbyshire was raided by local police on behalf of the PSNI investigating the attack on Mr Lunney. McGuinness suffered a suspected heart attack.

Gardaí believe the younger man in custody was influenced by the older chief suspect into playing a part in the clean-up operation that followed the beating of Mr Lunney in September.

These are the first arrests since people involved in the acquisition and management of assets formerly owned by Sean Quinn began being targeted with threats and violence in 2011.

Since late 2014, when Mr Lunney and his colleagues gained control of QIH, with US investment, they have been targeted by criminal elements.

However, the abduction and beating of Mr Lunney in the Fermanagh-Cavan area on September 17th represented a serious escalation into the campaign of violence against the QIH executives.

Mr Quinn has repeatedly condemned the violence.