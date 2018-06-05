Three seriously injured in shooting at Bray Boxing Club

Three men have been seriously injured in a shooting at a boxing club in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí responded to the incident which occured at the Bray Boxing Club in the Harbour, Bray, at about 6.55am.

The suspect left the scene in a white or silver van, possibly a Ford, with British number plates.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

Local Sinn Féin TD John Brady described the news of the shooting as “absolutely shocking,” and said it was a “dark day” for the area, in the post on Twitter.