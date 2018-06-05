Three seriously injured in shooting at Bray Boxing Club

Three men have been seriously injured in a shooting at a boxing club in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí responded to the incident which occurred at the Bray Boxing Club in the Harbour, Bray, at about 6.55am.

The suspect left the scene in a white or silver van, possibly a Ford, with British number plates.

The scene of the shooting at Bray Boxing Club, Co Wicklow this morning. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Although initial reports are unconfirmed, it is believed there was one gunman involved, who entered the gym dressed in black, before opening fire.

A Garda media briefing on the situation is expected.

The boxing club underwent a major renovation and upgrade in 2014, and international boxing champion Katie Taylor famously trained at the gym at the start of her career.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene, which looks out onto Bray Harbour and forensic investigators have arrived on the scene.

Shortly after the shooting a Garda helicopter could be seen flying over the area, as the search for the suspects began. After 8.30am detectives arrived on the scene, to begin to piece together what happened.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has issued an appeal to anyone with information on this morning’s shooting in Bray to contact any Garda station.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the incident was “shocking news” and said it was important that any evidence that was forthcoming at this early stage be shared with the gardaí.

Local Sinn Féin TD John Brady described the news of the shooting as “absolutely shocking,” and said it was a “dark day” for the area, in the post on Twitter.