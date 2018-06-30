Three missing children may be travelling to Ireland

The Metropolitan Police in London has issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of three missing children, warning that they may be travelling to Ireland.

The force has appealed for help in finding siblings Cara (10), Hagen (6) and Micheal Quinn (9), after they went missing from their carer’s address in Lambeth.

It is believed that the children are in company of their mother and are possibly travelling to Ireland.

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lambeth police station.