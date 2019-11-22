Three men to appear in court over social media threats

Three men are due to appear before court on Friday morning charged in relation to an ongoing investigation into social media threats to kill or do serious harm to people.

The three men, one aged in his 40s and the other two in their 20s, were arrested by gardaí in Athlone on Thursday morning following a number of planned searches in the area.

Gardaí said the searches were aimed at recovering weapons displayed in social media videos and media devices used to make the videos.

A number of electronic devices and weapons were seized during the searches.

The three men are all due to appear before Mullingar District Court at 10.30am. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.