Three men found in back of truck by gardaí in Galway

Three men, believed to be from Sudan, have been detained by gardaí in Co Galway after they were discovered on a truck on Wednesday.

Gardaí at Mill Street attended Fisheries Field where it was reported a number of men were concealed in the body of a truck.

“A search was conducted and three non-Irish national males, believed to be from Sudan were discovered in the body of a truck. The three men were detained under the Section 13 Immigration Act and taken to Galway Garda Station,” a statement from An Garda Síochána said.

“The Garda National Immigration Bureau have been notified and the individuals are being processed.”

Gardaí said all three men have been medically assessed and are in good health. Garda investigations are ongoing.