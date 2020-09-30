Three men due in court over west Dublin shooting

Three men are due in court in relation to the shooting of a man in Lucan, west Dublin last year.

The men were arrested on Tuesday evening in an operation carried out by gardaí from Lucan and the Emergency Response Unit.

The arrests were in relation to a shooting that took place on September 4th, 2019 at Griffeen Glen Park.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was in his car when a gunman opened fire, shooting him a number of times through the windscreen.

The man fled to a nearby house where he collapsed from his injuries. He survived the attack.

One of the men was taken to Lucan Garda station and the other two men were taken to Ronanstown Garda station.

The three men have been charged and are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am on Wednesday.