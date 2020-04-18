Three men charged and weapons seized after Dundalk incident
The three men are due in court in relation to altercation in Co Louth town on Friday
Three men have been charged and a number of weapons seized following a public order incident in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Friday.
The three men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested and charged after gardaí responded to reports of an altercation between a number of individuals at Woodland Park in the town at 4.35pm on Friday.
Gardaí seized a quantity of weapons, including a knife, after arriving at the scene.
The three men were detained at Dundalk Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
They were due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday afternoon.