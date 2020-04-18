Three men charged and weapons seized after Dundalk incident

Three men have been charged and a number of weapons seized following a public order incident in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Friday.

The three men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested and charged after gardaí responded to reports of an altercation between a number of individuals at Woodland Park in the town at 4.35pm on Friday.

Gardaí seized a quantity of weapons, including a knife, after arriving at the scene.

The three men were detained at Dundalk Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They were due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday afternoon.