Three men assaulted in separate incidents over weekend

Three men were understood to be in serious condition in hospital after being injured in assaults in Co Meath and west Dublin over the weekend.

Gardaí said they were alerted at 3am on Saturday to a young man who had been found lying on the ground on Watergate Street in Navan.

The 21-year-old was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but was subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is described as critical.

Gardaí arrested a 22-year-old yesterday in connection with the matter and he was detained under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Anyone who was in the Watergate Street area between 2.45am and 3.30am on Saturday and who may have witnessed the assault is asked to to contact Navan Garda station on 046-9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

Two other men were injured in assaults in Tallaght over the weekend. A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital after he sustained serious head injuries during an assault in Tallaght on Saturday night. The injured man was found by a passer-by who alerted gardaí.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital after the incident happened at around 11pm in the Killinarden Estate. He is understood to be in a critical condition.

Dermot Richardson, a Sinn Féin councillor representing Tallaght-South, said locals were “completely shocked” by the incident.

“It is tragic what happened,” Mr Richardson said. “The residents were just completely shocked because they weren’t expecting to wake up and see the area completely taped off. It is a quiet area and the population is well settled in the Killinarden Estate. Some people have been living there in the same house for over 40 years. It’s nothing to do with the area.”

Mr Richardson called for additional Garda resources across the board to reduce to number of violent incidents happening around the country.

“Additional Garda resources is something we’ve all been calling for for a long time, but I think that would make a big difference - not just in Tallaght but around the country,” he said.

Gardaí are investigating a second serious assault in Tallaght, which occurred in the Cloonmore Green area, at approximately 1:30pm on Sunday afternoon.

A man in his early 30s was seriously injured in the attack, and taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where his condition is still described as serious.

The scene of the assault was preserved by gardaí, and a technical examination has been carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.