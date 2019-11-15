Three men arrested over September shooting
Man aged in his 40s survived gun attack which occured at Griffeen Glen Park
Garda at the scene of the shooting at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, in September. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos
Two men have been re-arrested in connection with a shooting that occured in Lucan in September.
The shooting took place in the afternoon on September 4th at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was in his car when a gunman opened fire, shooting him a number of times through the front windscreen. The man fled to a nearby house where he collapsed from his injuries. He survived the attack.
Gardaí investigating the shooting have re-arrested three males (two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s). They are detained at separate Dublin Garda Stations .
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.