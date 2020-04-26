Three men arrested over €2.5m cocaine seizure in Dublin

Three men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated €2.5 million.

Gardaí stopped and searched three vehicles in the Blakes Cross area of Co Dublin yesterday as part of an intelligence led operation by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) .

The men, aged 44, 48 and 59 were arrested at athe scene and are being held at two Dublin Garda stations.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, who is head of Bureau at GNDOCB, said “The Garda Síochána is committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities. This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine is significant in disrupting this supply and enabling us to keep people safe.”

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads Special Crime Operations said “We continue to pursue those who engage in serious and organised crime with a view to dismantling the organised crime groups they are associated with. This seizure of what is believed to be cocaine and the subsequent arrest of three suspects will assist in achieving that objective”.