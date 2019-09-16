Three men arrested in rape case are released on bail
Two teenagers and a 28-year-old man were detained after report of attack in Co Down park
Three men who were arrested on suspicion of rape have been released on bail pending further enquiries. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA
Three men who were arrested on suspicion of rape have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, and a 28-year-old man were arrested on Sunday by detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in a park in Co Down.
The PSNI said that at about 6.25am on Sunday a young woman reported that she had been assaulted by a number of males in the vicinity of Londonderry Park on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards a short time earlier.
The police have appealed for anybody who was in the vicinity of Londonderry Park or Portaferry Road early on Sunday to contact them in Newtownards on 101.