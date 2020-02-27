Three men arrested in drug raids in Drogheda and Cork

Three men have been arrested following separate drug seizures of cannabis and heroin in Drogheda and Cork.

Gardaí attached to the Drogheda Community Action Team were assisted by the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit as they conducted a search at two properties in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Wednesday.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of €25,000 was seized during the searches.

Two men, one in his 50s and one in his 30s, were arrested and are due before Dundalk District Court on Thursday morning.

Separately, gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s and seized €53,000 of suspected heroin in Grenagh, Co Cork.

Shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, gardaí from the divisional drugs unit in Cork city, with the assistance of the Southern Region Dog Unit and gardaí from Blarney, executed a search warrant at a house in the Grenagh area.

During the course of the search, Garda dog Rex located €53,000 worth of suspected heroin on the property. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.