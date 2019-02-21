Three men arrested after raids on organised crime gang

Three men have been arrested after a series of planned raids on an organised crime gang operating in counties Dublin and Wicklow.

A number of houses in Enniskerry, Tallaght and Ballymun were searched as part of a Garda intelligence-led operation.

Cocaine and cannabis with a street value of €250,000 as well as €20,000 in cash was seized.

Three men aged 41, 37 and 28 were arrested and are currently being held at Bray and Ballymun Garda stations.