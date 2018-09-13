Three held on suspicion of drug running as yacht seized off coast

Gardaí have arrested three men on suspicion of drug trafficking following the detention of a yacht off the Irish coast in a joint operation involving gardaí, navy and customs.

The yacht, which it’s understood had sailed across the Atlantic from South America, was detained on Tuesday off the Co Kerry coast by Naval Service personnel from the LÉ Eithne.

Naval personnel boarded the yacht and she was escorted on Thursday morning to Kinsale in Co Cork where customs and excise rummage crews have begun searching the vessel.

The three men who were on board, two Irish nationals from Dundalk and a Czech national, all understood to be in their 30s, were arrested under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act.

The three were all taken to Bandon Garda Station for questioning and can be held for a maximum of seven days before they have to be charged or released.

Meanwhile the yacht remains under armed guard by members of An Garda Síochána in a secure area in Kinsale while customs officers continue with the search of the vessel.

It’s understood that no drugs have been found so far on the vessel but the search which also involves trained sniffer dogs is ongoing and may take some time to complete.

It’s understood that the intelligence led operation also had an international dimension with assistance from the Maritime Analysis and Operation Centre Narcotics in Lisbon in Portugal.