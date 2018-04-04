Three held after Garda cars are rammed in high-speed chase

Gardaí in Co Mayo have arrested three men following a high-speed car chase early on Wednesday during which two Garda patrol cars were rammed.

Two gardaí received minor injuries as a result of the incident, as did a number of male suspects.

All of the injured received treatment at Mayo University Hospital and were subsequently discharged.

Members of the Armed Support Unit were involved in the arrest operation.

The chase began in the early hours of Wednesday after a blue Skoda Octavia car was reported stolen from Horsepark, Derrywash, at about 3.30am.

The Skoda was observed by gardaí on Station Road, Castlebar, before ramming their patrol car.

The patrol car was then rammed again while giving chase on the Castlebar to Ballinrobe road at Ballyheane.

A second patrol car was also rammed in Kilkeeran, Partry, after it joined the chase.

The crashed Skoda was located at Kilmaine Road in Ballinrobe, and the three men were arrested at the scene.

Two of the three are in their early 20s. The third is 16-years-old.

All three are being held for questioning at Castlebar Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.