Three held after gardaí net haul of stolen property

Gardaí have arrested three men following the recovery of a large amount of stolen property.

The men, two aged 27 and another 31, are being held in Portlaoise, Tullamore and Athlone Garda stations.

Their arrests follow the search of a house in rural Co Laois near the border with Co Tipperary on Friday.

Gardaí did not release any details of the materials uncovered or of their value.

“As a result of an intelligence led operation conducted by gardaí in the eastern region and the south eastern region, this afternoon, three men were arrested,” they said.