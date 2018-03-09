Three held after gardaí net haul of stolen property
Arrests of men follow search of house in rural Co Laois near Tipperary border
Arrests follow “an intelligence led operation”. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times
Gardaí have arrested three men following the recovery of a large amount of stolen property.
The men, two aged 27 and another 31, are being held in Portlaoise, Tullamore and Athlone Garda stations.
Their arrests follow the search of a house in rural Co Laois near the border with Co Tipperary on Friday.
Gardaí did not release any details of the materials uncovered or of their value.
“As a result of an intelligence led operation conducted by gardaí in the eastern region and the south eastern region, this afternoon, three men were arrested,” they said.