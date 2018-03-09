Three held after gardaí net haul of stolen property

Arrests of men follow search of house in rural Co Laois near Tipperary border

Mark Hilliard
Arrests follow “an intelligence led operation”. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

Gardaí have arrested three men following the recovery of a large amount of stolen property.

The men, two aged 27 and another 31, are being held in Portlaoise, Tullamore and Athlone Garda stations.

Their arrests follow the search of a house in rural Co Laois near the border with Co Tipperary on Friday.

Gardaí did not release any details of the materials uncovered or of their value.

“As a result of an intelligence led operation conducted by gardaí in the eastern region and the south eastern region, this afternoon, three men were arrested,” they said.