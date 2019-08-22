Three heads stolen from statues at Dublin’s Wax Museum

Two appear in court in connection with theft of statue heads at museum

Updated: 27 minutes ago
 

Two people appeared in court on Thursday in connection with the theft of statues at the National Wax Museum in Dublin.

The heads of three wax works were stolen from the museum on Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the heads were recovered by staff with the assistance of members of the public, while the third head was recovered by gardaí.

A Garda spokesman said a man and a woman in their 30s were arrested in connection with the investigation on Wednesday.

They appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday charged in relation to the incident.