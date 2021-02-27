Three gardaí injured and 23 people arrested after clashes at Dublin anti-lockdown protest

Three gardaí were injured and 23 people were arrested after anti-lockdown protesters clashed with gardaí in Dublin on Saturday.

A Garda statement said one of the gardaí required treatment in hospital.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris accused protesters of being intent on assaulting and injuring members of the force during a demonstration which begun outside St Stephen’s Green.

Mr Harris said only by “good grace and quick thinking” did gardaí escape serious injury when a firework was fired at them from point-blank rage.

Gardaí said the arrests were made under public order legislation and those arrested would appear at the Courts of Criminal Justice on Saturday night.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned the demonstration “which posed an unacceptable risk to both the public and gardaí”.

Antoinette Cunningham, the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, said: “It is utterly horrifying to see our members being placed under incredible stress, pressure and danger.

“These types of protests are completely unacceptable and show a wilful and blatant disregard for all members of An Garda Síochána on duty today.

“To see missiles being deliberately fired and directed into our unarmed members is truly shocking and highlights the dangerous and intensive element of policing this part of Covid-19.”

Gardaí address protesters during an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Damian Eagers/PA Wire

Hundreds of people gathered in the early afternoon outside St Stephen’s Green, which the Office of Public Works were instructed to close by gardaí. The protests against Covid-19 restrictions had been scheduled to start at 2pm but there was a large crowd gathered long before that.

Gardaí had clearly planned for keeping the crowd contained. Barriers kept the crowd of about 300 corralled into the Grafton Street area. After a short time the crowd started to push against the barriers and the phalanx of gardaí keeping them back started to thicken.

Large Garda presence for anti-lockdown demonstration in St Stephen’s Green pic.twitter.com/gKxb38SAeu — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) February 27, 2021

There were plenty of Irish Republic and Tricolour flags on display. National Party volunteers handed out fliers.

Most of the protesters were not wearing masks. One protester shouted at gardaí: “You’re a f**king scumbag. This is our country not yours.”

After a stand-off lasting about 20 minutes the crowds made their way to the GPO in O’Connell Street where traffic was stopped for much of the afternoon.

The Luas green line was stopped completely for a time before services resumed. Services between St Stephen’s Green and O’Connell Street remain unavailable.

A woman stood outside the portico of the GPO and played a recording of the Proclamation to the crowd.

Mr Harris said the protests were planned as a test case to see what they could get away with and how many people would turn up.

“We are very much on our guard now about what happens next,” he said. “We are going to follow through with a major investigation. There are plenty of individuals who have committed offences today and which we will see them being brought to justice.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at a briefing outside Garda headquarters at the Phoenix Park on Saturday night. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

Mr Harris said gardaí had been monitoring social media and expected hundreds to turn up to the anti-lockdown protests on Saturday.

A mixture of groups were involved in it with various motivations, he added. He said both the far left and far right were involved along with those who are against the lockdown and against wearing masks.

“They have come together for a common cause in mounting this protest which in the end was a violent protest. Some planned that it would be a violent protest,” he said.

He questioned why anybody would bring a firework to a protest if their intention was to peacefully protest.

He said the individual who let off the firework would now be the subject of a criminal investigation and an investigating officer would be appointed. The video footage of the firework being let off may be used in evidence.

“We will very likely identify that individual and bring him to justice,” he said.

“This was a protest which sits outside the normal behaviour of our society and has to be seen as such.

“These are not mainstream groups. The vast majority of our society is complying with regulations and they are living within the regulations as best they can in order to suppress Covid-19.

“We will follow through with an investigation. The operation is ongoing and we will ensure that the city centre is safe and secure for the rest of the night.”

In a statement on Saturday evening, Mr Martin said: “The large gathering, in the face of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, showed a complete lack of respect to the people who have made huge sacrifices during this pandemic.

“Nor can we tolerate the thuggish behaviour or attacks on gardaí, who have the public’s utmost respect as they continue to protect and serve our society in difficult circumstances.

“There can be no justification for the march or the violence that unfolded, and I pay tribute to members of An Garda Síochána who moved quickly to make arrests and restore order.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris criticised the actions of the protesters describing it as “pure thuggery”. “It’s not a “protest. It’s an attack on our national effort. The abuse directed at the gardaí is sickening & shameful,” he tweeted.