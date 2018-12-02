Three due in court after cocaine and cannabis seized in Ballymun
Gardaí investigating drug factories in Dublin arrest three men at house in Dolmen Court
Gardaí investigating drug factories in Dublin arrested three men at a house in Dolmen Court (general view above), Ballymun on Friday. File photograph: Google Street View
Three men who were arrested in connection with a drug seizure in Ballymun will appear in court on Monday.
Gardaí investigating drug factories in Dublin arrested three men at a house in Dolmen Court, Ballymun on Friday.
During the search, gardaí discovered cocaine and cannabis with an approximate street value of €90,000 (subject to analysis) and cash in excess of €20,000.
The three men were arrested at the scene and are being detained at Ballymun Garda station under provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
A number of follow-up searches were carried out where a stun gun and expensive electrical items were seized by gardaí.